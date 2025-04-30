HPTDC records over Rs. 100 crore turnover for the first time: Himachal CM

A milestone attributed to the earnest efforts made by the present state government, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has recorded a historic turnover exceeding Rs. 100 crore for the first time, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this here on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of the HPTDC and Tourism Department.

“HPTDC has achieved the annual turnover from Rs. 78 crore during the previous BJP Government regime to Rs. 107 crore under the present state government despite facing the challenges posed by natural disasters in the state,” he said, adding that this has been achieved due to effective management of the HPTDC hotels and restaurants, alongwith regular maintenance and optimal utilization of the properties.

The chief minister said due to the profits earned by the HPTDC, the Corporation has been able to clear Rs. 41 crore benefits of the pensioners during the last two and half years whereas the previous BJP government disbursed only Rs. 26 crore during its five years.

He directed the officers to further improve the service across the HPTDC properties and explore the possibilities of leasing out vacant properties of HPTDC on operation and maintenance basis to private players. He also lauded the purchase agreement between HPTDC and Food and Civil Supplies Corporation for the supply of materials to HPTDC hotels including ration, groceries and other essential items.

Sukhu also reviewed various developmental projects of the tourism department and directed to expedite these projects to yield maximum revenue to the state and enhance infrastructure to the tourists visiting the state.

He said the state government is investing Rs. 2415 crore to develop better infrastructure, wayside amenities and promote other adventure sports activities to attract tourists in the state.

He instructed the Tourism department to provide food vans to the local people and commence Hop-on, Hop-off luxury bus rides on local tourism routes in the state.

The chief minister also asked the department to complete the construction work of Shivdham in Mandi district at the earliest and beautification works in Renuka lake area to make these more bewitching to the tourists.

He also instructed the officers for the swift operationalization of the heliports to improve air connectivity to various hill stations of the state. .

Sukhu also reviewed expansion projects of Kangra, Shimla and Bhuntar airports to provide better air connectivity to the tourists boosting tourism activities in the state.