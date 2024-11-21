HPMC to set up winery at Parala

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday that the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) will set up a winery at Parala, located in Theog of Shimla district.The winery, to be build with an estimated cost of Rs. 86 crore, is expected to boost the state’s horticulture sector while opening up new employment opportunities for local residents, he stated.

He said that the state government had granted a license to the HPMC to proceed with the establishment of the winery. “This initiative would significantly benefit the fruit growers of the state by providing them with better and more remunerative prices for their produce, particularly apples, peaches and plums. The winery at Parala represents a major step forward in value addition to horticultural produce, ensuring not only economic empowerment of the growers but also enhancing the state’s reputation as a hub for quality fruit-based products,” said Sukhu.

He further added that the project aligns with the government’s commitment to strengthen the horticulture and agriculture sectors by promoting modern infrastructure and innovative solutions. Apart from boosting revenue, the winery is expected to create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities in production, processing, marketing and allied industries., he added. “The state government remains focused on initiatives that enhance the income of farmers and horticulturists, enabling sustainable growth and development in rural areas of the state,” said he.

He said that the state government has launched various initiatives to strengthen the rural economy, particularly in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which form the backbone of the livelihood for a majority of the state’s population.

Himachal is also known as the ‘Fruit Bowl of the Country’, and the government is actively promoting the establishment of processing units by leveraging the abundant availability of raw materials within the state, he added.He said that to address the needs of apple growers, the government had introduced the universal carton, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the horticulturists.

Additionally, Rs. 163 crore has been disbursed under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), clearing pending dues, most of which were inherited from the previous BJP government, he said, adding that the incumbent government has also reinstated subsidies on fungicides and insecticides for apple growers, ensuring greater affordability. “The state government has also implemented a historic hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for fruits and ensured the timely payment of dues to fruit growers, reflecting its commitment to their welfare and prosperity,” said the Chief Minister.