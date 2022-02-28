HPCL & SECI joins hands to collaborate in renewable energy projects

India’s leading Oil Marketing company HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum) has joined hands with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) here on Monday to cooperate and collaborate in the field of Renewable Energy, Electricity Mobility and other alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects.

Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate and collaborate for green energy projects with an objective to help in creating a carbon-neutral economy, said a senior officer of the MNRE. The SECI is at the forefront of Renewable Energy capacity development and has been credited for bringing the lowest RE tariffs in the country.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), has been at the forefront of RE capacity development and has been credited for bringing the lowest RE tariffs in the Country. It is engaged in the promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially Solar, Wind energy, RE-based Storage Systems, Waste to Energy, trading of power and R&D Projects.

The SECI has also taken initiative in innovative green energy initiatives mainly Green Hydrogen, green Ammonia, and RE powered EV. The HPCL, which is presently working for oil marketing, would also diversify itself in the RE sector and electric mobility sector to take up the development of ESG (Environment, Social and Government) projects, the Ministry said.