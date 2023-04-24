HP govt to prioritize filling up posts in tribal areas

Himachal Pradesh government will prioritize filling up of posts in the tribal areas of the state.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet Sub Committee meeting on employment opportunities held here on Monday, under the Chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the vacant posts in various departments of the state government.

Members of the Sub Committee, Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, and Education Minister, Rohit Thakur were also present in the meeting.

Around 70,000 posts of different categories are lying vacant in various departments, informed the Industries Minister.

During the last five years, 2375 posts have been filled through HP Public Service Commission, Shimla, and 15706 posts have been filled through HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. He said that the Cabinet Sub Committee has expressed its concern over the slow recruitment process and it would also examine the mechanism to speed up the process.

The Industries Minister said that in tribal areas various posts were lying vacant in different departments, especially in the Education department.

He said that the Government would prioritize filling up the vacant posts in these areas so that studies of students do not hamper for want of teachers.

Chauhan said that about 16000 posts were vacant in the education department and the government is looking forward to filling up these posts at the earliest.

Congress Party has promised one lakh jobs in its election manifesto, he said, adding that this was the second meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee in this regard.

He said that another meeting of this Sub-Committee has been scheduled for 25 April.