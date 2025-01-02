HP govt to allocate 22 new Hydropower projects of 828 MW capacity

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday that the state government was set to allocate 22 new hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 828 MW. “The projects ranging from 6.5 MW to 400 MW are spread across Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla districts. The largest allocation comprising nine projects with a total capacity of 595 MW was planned for the Chenab river basin,” he said, adding that additionally, eight projects totaling 169 MW were earmarked for the Sutlej river basin, four projects (55 MW) for the Ravi basin and one project (9 MW) for the Beas basin.

He said that for the first time the state government would allot these projects to other states, union territories and central and state undertakings. “The projects would be assigned on a 40-year lease with an upfront premium of Rs. 10 lakh per megawatt. A letter had already been issued by the Energy Directorate to secretaries of states and central undertakings in this regard. Apart from this advertisements were also being released to ensure wide promotion and publicity, ” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that these projects would secure power supply, increase revenue through free electricity and boost employment for local residents. It would also foster development in the surrounding areas and pave the way for Himachal Pradesh to become one of the most prosperous states in India, he added.

Advertisement