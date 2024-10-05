HP govt disburses Rs. 32.32 crores to 8,883 eligible workers through HPWOCW

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the present state government has disbursed Rs. 32.32 crores through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCW). “The government has extended these financial benefits to 8,883 eligible registered beneficiaries under the board ensuring their welfare through various schemes., ” he said here on Saturday.

Sukhu said that a total of Rs. 10.59 crore has been provided to 3,514 eligible workers for educational assistance for their children. Additionally, Rs. 12.97 crore has been disbursed to 2,543 workers as marriage assistance whereas under the maternity and paternity benefits scheme Rs. 1.71 crore has been given to 537 workers, he added. He further mentioned that medical assistance amounting to Rs. 35.85 lakh has been extended to 248 eligible workers and Rs. 85.13 lakh has also been provided under the monthly pension scheme of Rs. 1,000.

“These schemes along with others have brought the total financial aid to Rs. 32.32 crore. Moreover, Rs. 51,000 is given by the board as financial assistance on the birth of first two daughters to workers,” he said while emphasising that any individual, male or female, who has worked for up to 90 days in a year in private construction work, under MGNREGA, or in construction projects undertaken by the government or panchayats was eligible for registration with the welfare board. “Once registered, eligible workers can avail benefits from a range of schemes,” he said, adding that upto August this year, 10,182 new workers have been registered in the state.

“The government is committed to addressing the concerns of the workers ensuring that they receive the maximum benefits from these schemes. Currently, 13 welfare schemes are being implemented for the upliftment of workers through HPBOCW, with direct cash transfers to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. In addition, the Board organizes health check-ups and awareness camps to educate workers about various schemes,” said the CM.