HP Governor, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid floral tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at The Ridge Shimla on Monday.

The governor, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, said, “Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence has become the cornerstone of his life’s work.”

He praised the Mahatma’s deep-rooted connection to Indian traditions that was marked by personal integrity and simplicity. His principles of Swadeshi, Swaraj, self-reliance, and cleanliness continue to inspire us all, he noted.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the profound impact of Gandhi’s non-violent approach to the freedom struggle. He underlined how Gandhi’s leadership and dedication to non-violence played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

The chief minister called upon the citizens to draw inspiration from Gandhi’s ideals and incorporate them into their lives as a genuine tribute.

The governor and the chief minister also visited a photo exhibition based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, they paid floral tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at CTO Chowk on his birth anniversary.

“Shastri inspired the country to make it self-reliant by giving the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. His integrity, humility, and simplicity will always inspire all the countrymen,” said Shukla.

“When there was a shortage of food in the country, Shastri gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ and inspired us to move towards self-reliance. He was an embodiment of simplicity who gave the message of duty to the country,” said the chief minister.