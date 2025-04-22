HP CM urges PRI representatives to provide support in curbing drug menace

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has exhorted Panchyati Raj Institutions (PRIs) representatives to actively support the state government’s efforts in curbing the drug menace in their areas.

When a delegation of representatives of PRIs of the state called on Chief Minister on Tuesday, he said that the state government is taking stern action against the drug peddlers.

He said that PRIs representatives should share information regarding drug peddlers to the authorities and save the youth from falling prey to drug abuse. The Chief Minister said that PRIs play a vital role in the development of rural areas.

“Former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi ensured 33 per cent reservation to women in the PRIs through the historic 73rd and 74th amendment in the Constitution. This landmark move has empowered women and significantly contributed to their active participation in the development of the state,” he said.

Sukhu further said that the present state government is prioritizing the upliftment of the people living in the rural areas and numerous steps have been taken in this regard.

The state government was offering Rs 90 per kg MSP to Haldi, Rs 60 per kg and Rs 40 per kg for the naturally grown wheat and maize respectively, he maintained.

He said that the state government has enhanced MNREGA daily wages by Rs. 80 in the last two years and that these measures will go a long way in strengthening the rural economy.

The PRI representatives expressed their gratitude for enhancing their honorarium two times during the last two years.

They said that for the first time in the history of the state, the representatives of PRIs have received such significant hike in their honorarium.

They also presented their various demands to the Chief Minister and he assured them to consider their demands sympathetically.