HP: 6 people stranded in Mandi due to rise in level of Beas river, rescue ops underway

Six people were stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River, an official statement said on Sunday.

A rescue operation was underway to rescue the stranded people. “A rescue operation is underway to rescue six people stranded in Nagwain due to the rise in water level of the Beas River following incessant rainfall in the state,” an official said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed as heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh continued to batter almost all districts, triggering landslides and flash floods in various regions.

Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Ashwani Kumar said the historic bridge was washed away as the water level of the river rose.

Also, on Sunday, the bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar, and Pandoh village were swept away by the overflowing Beas river in Mandi district. Taking note of the incident, former chief minister Jairam Thakur said the washed-away bridges were the “identity of Himachal”.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder at most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely to occur in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur.