How security forces executed one of Chhattisgarh’s biggest anti-Naxal operations that killed over 30 Naxals

In a highly successful operation, security forces on Friday killed more than 30 Naxals in the dense forests of Abujmarh in the Bastar region in Chhatisgarh. The operation, described as one of the biggest in the state’s ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency, was executed after meticulous planning for four days.

After over 96 hours of intensive planning and intelligence gathering, security forces surrounded the Naxals in a radius of 10 kilometers. As they closed in, the Naxals opened fire, resulting in an intense gun battle.

The fierce encounter began in the afternoon and stretched into the late evening, resulting in the death of over 30 of them including senior leaders. Security forces had launched the offensive after a tip-off about the movement of senior Naxal leaders in the area.

Advertisement

Speaking on the operation, DIG Dantewada Range Kamalochan Kashyap said, “This region is considered a safe place for all Naxals. This operation was planned four days ago on receiving information about senior Naxals being present in the area. As of now, 31 Naxals have been killed and heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered.”

The Abujmarh forest, known for its challenging terrain and inaccessibility, has historically provided Naxals with a safe haven, making the operation particularly significant. According to reports here, the security forces had to trek 25 kilometers to reach the location where senior Naxal leaders had gathered for a meeting and training purpose. The DIG further explained the gravity of the operation, noting the presence of a key Naxal unit in the region. “Company 6 is predominantly active in this region, and they are 100-150 in number,” he said.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the Centre’s target to end Naxalims in Chhatisgarh by the end of March 2026.

Addressing the victims of Naxal violence, Shah had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that Naxal violence and ideology will be wiped out from the country. March 31, 2026, has been fixed as the last day of Naxalism in this country and I ensure that we will finish Naxalism before that.”