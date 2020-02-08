Less than a day before the Delhi Assembly election, a woman police officer was shot dead in north-west Delhi on Friday night.

Preeti Ahlawat, 26, a 2018 batch sub-inspector who hailed from Haryana’s Sonepat was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in easy Delhi. She was living in a rented accommodation in Rohini.

The incident has reportedly happened at around 9:30 pm when she was walking home from work and walking from metro station in Rohini area. The assailant shot the cop three times and a shot hit her head and she dies on the spot, the police told.

Police personnel reached the spot and took her body for autopsy. They also took the CCTV footage of the locality and started a hunt for the attacker.

Police also informed that the attacker was identified, however, no arrest has been made yet.

In order to facilitate smooth election, 190 companies of paramilitary forces and 19000 home guards were deployed in the national capital.

Barricades were also placed at several location in the city since last night and vehicles were scanned in order to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

The poll body has placed five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the critical category.

Police had also been very active in launching searches for the vehicles plying from the bordering cities like Gurugram and Ghaziabad to avoid any intrusion of unwanted substances in the city.

Polling at several booths in Delhi begun at 8 am and will end at 6 pm in the evening for 70 Assembly seats.