Hours after SC verdict, Delhi govt sacks Services Secretary Ashish More

Hours after the Supreme Court ruled that control of ‘services’, or appointments and transfer of officials, vests in the Delhi government, not the Lt governor, Delhi’s Services Secretary Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, officials said.

The apex court had held that the Delhi government must have control over bureaucrats in administration of services except in areas outside its legislative powers. It held that the Lt governor is bound by aid and advice of the NCT government except the matters relating to land, public order & police.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal thanked the apex court for doing justice to the people of the national capital and said that the pace of development will increase manifold.

Advertisement

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court for doing justice to the people of Delhi. With this decision, the pace of development of Delhi will increase manifold. Democracy won.”