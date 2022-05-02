Hottest April in 122 Years for Nine States

India’s battle with heatwave continues to rage on. After a record-breaking heatwave in March, the country bore the brunt of yet another scorching period in April, recording the fourth highest average maximum temperatures in history.

Large parts of India, stretching from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, Ladakh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Gujarat along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh experienced the hottest April in over 122 years.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the average maximum temperature in April was recorded to be the highest-ever at 37.78 degree Celsius for central India, while it stood at 35.9 degrees for northwest India, nearly 3.35 degrees above normal. The all-India temperature was fourth-highest at 35.05 degree Celsius since 1901.

The country saw the warmest Aprils in 1973, 2010 and 2016 when the mercury sizzled at record highs. 2010 was, in fact, the last time the country saw the most severe and highest number of heat wave taking a massive toll on people. This year, too, summer have thrown a humongous challenge at the country, compounded by coal shortage and power outages.