Honorary degree of Doctor of Literature conferred upon Haryana CM

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday felicitated Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with the Honorary degree of Doctor of Literature for his outstanding contribution in social and political field at the 34th convocation of the university.

Along with him, former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath, who did remarkable work in the field of science and increased India’s pride in space, was also honoured with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university.

In the convocation ceremony, degrees were awarded to about 2000 students, PhD degrees to 130 registered PhD holders and gold medals and merit certificates were awarded to 91 registered students.

Chief Minister Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is that when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence, our country should become a developed nation. India should become the dream of those revolutionary heroes who sacrificed everything to liberate India.

By realizing this vision, the youth will have the most important contribution in making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047. Therefore, the youth have to become mentally, physically and morally strong and achieve the goals of life.

The Chief Minister congratulated and wished the students who were honoured with PhD degrees and received medals and said that this is not just a degree, but an honour for your hard work.

He also congratulated the parents and faculty members of the students. He congratulated and wished former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath on being honored with an honorary degree and Goyal Peace Prize by the university.

Nayab Singh Saini said the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad laid the foundation stone of Kurukshetra University in 1956. Since then, the university has travelled a long journey of development.

He said Haryana has made a distinct identity as a leading state in the country by progressing in education, sports, cultural, research and industrial sectors. Kurukshetra University has a significant contribution in this identity.

He said on the strength of the capacity of such educational institutions, Haryana has fully implemented the National Education Policy.

The Chief Minister said till a decade ago, daughters in Haryana had to go to far-flung colleges to get higher education. Due to this, most of the daughters were deprived of education.

Understanding their pain, the government prepared a roadmap and resolved to establish a college every 20 kilometers. In the last 10 years, 79 colleges were opened, out of which 30 are for girls only. He said the government’s aim is that every child gets quality education near his home.

He said the state government is also emphasizing on skill development of youth along with education. As per the demand of the time, education from school to university has been linked with skills.

Apart from this, effective steps are being taken like NSSQF in schools, PAHAL scheme in colleges, incubation centers in universities and MoUs with industries to provide training as per the needs of industries in technical institutes.

He said for this year’s budget, the government has also sought suggestions from the youth so that an inclusive and developmental budget of every section can be made. He said the youth of Haryana are touching new heights today through startups, which is a matter of pride.

The Chief Minister said before 2014, there was such an environment in Haryana that the youth had to go to the MLA, minister or even the Chief Minister to get a government job. There was disbelief among the youth that getting education does not get a job.

The present government has worked to break this notion in the last 10 years. Our government has provided government jobs to the youth without ‘kharchi-parchi’, and only on the basis of merit. In the last 10 years, 1.75 lakh youth were given jobs. In the coming time, the government will work to provide 2 lakh more jobs.

Earlier, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, MLA from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma, former Chairman of ISRO Dr S Somanath and Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Som Nath Sachdeva released a souvenir on the occasion.