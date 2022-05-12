Honey-trapped IAF jawan held for espionage

Indian Air Force jawan had been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a woman officials said on Thursday

Devendra Sharma, an Indian Air Force Airman in Delhi, was the Jawan.

According to Crime Branch sources, Sharma was first honey-trapped by a woman and then requested to give IAF sensitive knowledge. “Through social media, he got ensnared in a honey trap,” insiders stated.

They went on to say that Sharma was arrested on May 6 and that the police have been investigating the case since then and have now discovered the conspiracy.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that his wife’s bank account had some unusual activity.

Meanwhile, the role of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, is being investigated, according to sources.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time ISI handlers have used a defence employee as a honeypot. Pakistani intelligence agencies are always trying to corner India and obtain vital information about the Indian security system through honey-trapping young people.

(with inputs from IANS)