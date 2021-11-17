Home Secretary reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targeted killings of civilians

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today reviewed the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of targeted killings of civilians.

Apart from the State’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and CID Chief, the DGs of Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force and officials from the Intelligence Bureau attended the meeting.

During the meeting the security situation of the Union Territory was discussed in detail with all stakeholders, official sources said.

Bhalla took stock of the new integrated security network in J&K to stop infiltration and civilian killings in the Valley.

The issue of killing of two businessmen who were allegedly helping terror outfits in Hyderpora, Srinagar on Monday evening was also discussed in the meeting as this raised a controversy in the Valley, a source said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the Union Territory last month, had asked the security forces to set up integrated security grids along the international border to stop infiltration in both Jammu and Kashmir sectors.

Two days ahead of the annual DGPs and IGPs conference being held in Lucknow from 19 November, the Home Secretary’s meeting gains significance as the security situation in the UT will be on the agenda of the national security conference.

The DGPs conference is scheduled to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Under the new security arrangements, the Union Home Ministry has roped in officials from the Intelligence agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and central security forces who have earlier worked in the Valley to nab these hybrid ultras, besides the technical surveillances and intercepting chats of terror groups.

Shah, during a high-level meeting in Srinagar, had instructed all security forces to take all possible action to stop infiltration and civilians killed by the hybrid terrorists.