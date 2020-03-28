Home Ministry on Saturday has again asked the states and union territories authorities to set up relief camps for the migrant workers stranded in their regions due to 21-day complete lockdown in the country.

As per news agency ANI, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to the authorities asking them to immediately set up relief camps for these migrants and pilgrims.

According to a release by the Home Ministry, the MHA has authorised states to use State Disaster Response Fund for relief measures for migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown.

“States have also been advised to set up Relief Camps along the Highways for people moving on Highways, including setting up of tented accommodation to endure that these persons will stay in the relief camps till the lockdown orders are in place,” it said.

#IndiaFightsCorona

As per directions of PM @narendramodi, Govt commits all support to Migrant Workers during #COVID19 #Lockdown21: Shri @AmitShah State Govts advised to set up Relief Camps along Highways, to provide food & shelter to migrant workers returning to domicile States pic.twitter.com/RSkJukCbdm — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 28, 2020

The ministry told that they have also been advised to create awareness about relief package under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

It further said the shelters are to be organised keeping in view various precautions including social distancing. There should be adequate medical check-up drives to identify and segregate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalisation.

Earlier, the Home Ministry has issued an advisory to states and union territories asking them to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the Government including the provision of free food grains and other essential items through PDS, and streamline the distribution system and thereby, help prevent avoidable movement of people.

The MHA has also advised States and UTs to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels etc., continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates etc. are allowed to continue in existing facilities while observing precautions.