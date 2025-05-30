Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gurudwara hit by Pak shelling in Poonch

Reaching out to the people in Poonch district of Jammu, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Gurudwara and the temple, which were hit during Pakistan’s shelling in response to India’s Operation Sindoor.

The shelling damaged one of the oldest gurdwaras at Poonch, Sri Guru Singh Sabha. Among those who died from the community were shopkeepers and those who worked at the gurudwara. The Sri Guru Singh Sabha is situated close to the Line of Control (LoC) and is held sacred.

Advertisement

Residents of Poonch have reopened the Gurdwara, which has been repaired. Among the deceased in the Sikh community are ex-serviceman Amarjeet Singh, a gurdwara raagi Amrik Singh, and a shopkeeper Ranjit Singh.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah met families affected by the recent Pakistani shelling and distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed during the attacks.

Addressing the gathering, Shah condemned Pakistan’s actions, stating that Pakistan targeted the civilian areas in J&K, and Poonch suffered the most damage.

He said that for the first time, firing was done on Poonch post-independence.

”The entire world is condemning the attack by Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply by destroying nine Pakistani air bases, and as a result, they had to come forward for a ceasefire, ” he said.

During his visit, the Home Minister also interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at their Unit Headquarters in Khanetar, praising their role in Operation Sindoor. Shah visited religious sites damaged in the shelling and reviewed the security situation ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Shah further said that on the night of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces conducted a decisive operation, destroying terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He added,” We have sent a message that India will not tolerate any attack on innocent civilians, Indian Armed Forces, and every attack will be responded to with more precision and accuracy”.