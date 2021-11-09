Home Minister Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Varanasi on Friday

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Varanasi to meet with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We are preparing to host a meeting of 650 leaders and office-bearers at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre (DDU TFC), where the Union Minister, state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan will take part in the proposed meeting with the top brass of the BJP state unit,” BJP Kashi region unit president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said.

“The meeting will include the in-charges of 98 district units, in addition to the 403 Assembly constituency in-charges.”

Shah also laid the foundation for a university on Saturday in Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav, according to Srivastava.

After attending the All India National Language Conference, which will be opened by Shah at the DDU TFC on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would arrive in Varanasi on Friday evening and travel for Azamgarh the next morning.