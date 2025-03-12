Holi of hope for widows: Defying tradition, embracing colours

Continuing to break social barriers, widows in Vrindavan once again defied age-old traditions and celebrated Holi inside the historic Gopinath Temple here on Wednesday.

In a vibrant display of joy and empowerment, hundreds of widows splashed colours, danced to Krishna bhajans, and embraced the festival with flower petals and gulal (dry colours).

Until a decade ago, such celebrations were unthinkable. Widows in Vrindavan were shunned by their families, considered inauspicious, and barred from participating in social and religious festivities. But today, clad in white sarees, they gathered in large numbers at the 700-year-old temple, reclaiming their space in society. They enjoyed the Holi celebration organised by Sulabh International.

The tradition of Holi for Widows began in 2013 when noted social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, the late Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, took the initiative to mobilise these marginalised women and reintegrate them into social life. His vision was clear: to restore dignity and normalcy to their lives.

Carrying forward his legacy, Sulabh International President Kumar Dilip reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of widows. “This celebration is a testament to our progress in changing societal perceptions. The active participation of widows in traditional rituals like Holi signals a growing social acceptance. We at Sulabh will continue our efforts to ensure they live with dignity, joy, and hope,” he said.

The transformation in Vrindavan began in 2012, when the Supreme Court of India intervened and tasked Sulabh International with the care and welfare of these abandoned women. Since then, their lives have significantly improved, with access to better living conditions, financial aid, and social inclusion.

India has a long history of activism for widow rights. In the 19th century, Raja Ram Mohan Roy led the movement to abolish sati, and Pt. Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar campaigned for widows’ right to remarry. Inspired by this legacy, Dr Pathak dedicated his life to ending the social stigma surrounding widows and advocating for their equality.

Today, Vrindavan’s Holi has become a symbol of change, offering a new lease of life to those who once lived in isolation and despair. The hope is that the festival will bring even more colours into their lives every year, making the dream of a more inclusive society a lasting reality.