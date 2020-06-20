As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made allegations on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “surrendered” Indian territory to China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today hit back at him and shared a video of an injured soldier’s father.

Shah tweeted with the video, “A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest.”

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

In the video shared by news agency ANI, an old man wearing yellow turban can be seen appealing to Gandhi to not politicise the border tensions. “Indian Army is a strong army. It can defeat China and other nations. Rahul Gandhi, you should not indulge in politics. My son fought… he will fight again. I pray to god he gets better soon,” he can be heard saying.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

Earlier, former Congress president tweeted two questions for the government, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

The remarks came a day after prime Minister Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that “no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone.”

The Prime Minister had emphasized that all necessary steps for national security and construction of necessary infrastructure will continue to be taken at a fast pace.

PM had also reassured the leaders about the capability of the armed forces to defend the borders and said that they have been given a free hand to take all necessary steps.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the PM Modi-led government since the incident took place earlier this week.

On Friday, he said that the Government was fast asleep and is in denial of the problem whose price was paid by our martyred Jawans.

A day earlier, he raised questions about the soldiers being sent unarmed to face the Chinese on the LAC.

“By killing the unarmed soldiers of India, China has committed a big mistake. I want to ask who sent them unarmed towards the danger and why, who is responsible?” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message.

He also questioned PM Modi’s silence on the killing of the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley on Wednesday. “Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?”

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi who also participated in the all-party meet on Friday, contended that “valuable time had been lost” and asked what the government was doing next. She was the first opposition speaker who had delivered a sharp critique and said was kept “in the dark even at this late stage”.

“This meeting, in my view, should have come sooner and immediately after the government had been reportedly informed about the Chinese intrusion on May 5 into several places in Ladakh and elsewhere,” NDTV quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

“We have some specific questions, for the Government: On which date did the Chinese troops intrude into our territory in Ladakh? When did the government find out about the Chinese transgressions into our territory? Was it on May 5, as reported, or earlier?” she had asked.