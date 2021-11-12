Hizbul commander among 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district have been identified, with one of them being a Hizbul Mujahideen commander.

“HM Shiraz Molvi’s District Commander and Yawar Bhat were among the terrorists killed. Shiraz has been active since 2016 and has been involved in the recruitment of innocent youth into terror ranks as well as the murder of several civilians.

“It’s a tremendous win for us,” police stated, citing Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

After a joint police-army team cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, the gunfight occurred on Thursday.

As security forces closed in on the location where terrorists were hiding, they were met with a barrage of fire, which sparked the confrontation.

(With IANS inputs)