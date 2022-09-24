In the raids, conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), at the office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and residences of its leaders, the agency seized documents and gadgets divulging shocking information.

From the seized documents, the NIA reportedly found that the PFI has prepared a ‘hit list’ targeting eminent personalities of a particular community. By submitting these documents including the ‘hit list’ before the NIA court, the agency has pleaded for a follow-up action in order to avoid bloodshed. The NIA seeks to extend the probe over the persons who prepared the ‘hit list’ and PFI followers who had worked for it.

Though the names of the leaders included in the hit list is not revealed by the NIA, it is learnt that prominent leaders’ names are there. The Kerala Police had also received a similar information regarding ‘hit list’prepared by the PFI following the political murders reported in Alappuzha and Palakkad some months back. The NIA’s recent findings assert the information unearthed by the Kerala police.