Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Hit-and-run case: Two farmers killed in K’taka

Hit-and-run case: Two farmers killed in K’taka

Two farmers were killed in a hit-and-run case on Tuesday in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka.

IANS | New Delhi | June 27, 2023 5:17 pm

Hit-and-run case: Two farmers killed in K’taka (photo:IANS)

Advertisement

Two farmers were killed in a hit-and-run case on Tuesday in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka.

The deceased farmers have been identified as Teekya Naik (51) and Neelya Naik (55). Both the farmers were residents of Kogali tanda. Police said that they were hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were going to their farm on a two wheeler.

Police said that the driver after hitting the two-wheeler escaped from the spot and they have started an investigation into the case.

The locals informed the police about the incident following which the police reached the spot.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

KTR: Telangana will supply rice to Congress ruled Karnataka
Attack on Bajrang Dal activists: BJP slams Siddaramaiah, says there is no protection for Hindus
Cong accuses BJP of 'avenging' Himachal election loss by slashing import duty on Washington apple

Advertisement