Historic success: Amit Shah hails elimination of 31 Maoists in major anti-Naxal operation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that 31 Maoists were killed during a 21-day anti-Naxal operation along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border.

Describing the development as a “historic success” in the mission for a Naxal-Free Bharat, Shah praised the security forces for their achievement.

“The hill, once ruled by red terror, now proudly waves the Tricolour. Kurraguttalu Hill was the Unified Headquarters of major Naxal organizations like PLGA Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC, where Naxal training, strategy, and weapons were developed,” the Home Minister said in a post on X.

In this largest anti-Maoist operation to date, security forces seized large quantities of ammunition, detonators, and explosive devices, along with huge stocks of medicines and electrical equipment. They also unearthed four factories producing weapons, motors, and cutters.

Shah underlined the central government’s resolve to eradicate Maoism by March next year. “This largest operation was completed by our security forces in just 21 days… and I am immensely delighted that there was not a single casualty among our forces,” he said.

He also congratulated the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police’s Special Task Force, and the District Reserve Guard for their role in the operation.

CRPF Director General GP Singh said the operation marks “the beginning of the end for Maoism.” He stated that the 31 Maoists killed carried a combined bounty of ₹1.72 crore. Of the 31, the bodies of 28 have been identified so far.

“What we set out to do… we have achieved more than that. This is the beginning of the end, and we will achieve the target of eliminating Maoism by March 31, 2026,” he told reporters.

He also highlighted a significant drop in Maoist-affected districts—from 35 in 2024 to just six this year. Nearly 1,000 Maoists surrendered in 2024, with 718 having surrendered so far this year.

Last month, the Union Home Minister urged Maoists in Chhattisgarh and other states to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream of society.