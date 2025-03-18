Historic E-Auctions, Lithium breakthrough, sustainable strategies propel Chhattisgarh mining sector

Chhattisgarh has emerged as a trailblazer in mineral sector governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, combining transparency, innovation, and sustainability to drive unprecedented economic growth.

The state recorded mineral revenue of ₹11,581 crore between April 2024 and February 2025, marking a 30-fold surge since its formation and building on the ₹13,000 crore revenue of FY 2023-24.

This transformative success is credited to digitized policies, strategic e-auctions, and eco-conscious mining practices.

A landmark achievement this fiscal year has been the successful e-auction of 44 mineral blocks, including India’s first-ever lithium block in Korba’s Katghora region.

Awarded to South Mykey Mining Company at a 76% premium, the lithium reserve signals Chhattisgarh’s role in advancing the National Critical Minerals Mission.

Ten critical and deep-seated mineral blocks, spanning gold, nickel-chromium, graphite, and glauconite, have also been auctioned, with exploration underway for additional lithium reserves in Sukma and Korba.

The Bailadila region, home to India’s largest iron ore reserves, is witnessing the final stages of e-auctions for three new iron ore blocks, set to conclude by March 2025.

Concurrently, the Hahaladdi iron ore block in Kanker district is nearing its auction’s final phase, reinforcing Chhattisgarh’s dominance in steelmaking raw materials.

To balance industrial growth with ecological responsibility, the state has deployed satellite surveillance and a Mining Surveillance System to curb illegal activities.

A ‘star rating’ initiative incentivizes sustainable practices among leaseholders, while systematic quarrying protocols minimize environmental impact.

Revenue from mining is channeled into transformative community projects. The District Mineral Trust (DMT) allocated ₹1,673 crore in FY 2024-25 to 9,362 initiatives, enhancing education, healthcare, infrastructure, and skill development in mining-affected areas.

Chhattisgarh is accelerating mineral exploration with 13 active projects, uncovering reserves of 283 million tonnes of limestone, 67 million tonnes of iron ore, and 3 lakh tonnes of bauxite. Gold, graphite, and glauconite surveys are ongoing, while proposals for uranium exploration in Surajpur’s Jajawal and coal bed methane licenses in Koriya await action.

Aligning with the National Mineral Exploration Trust, the state plans to establish its own exploration body to streamline minor mineral development.

Endowed with 28 mineral varieties, including coal, gold, and platinum group elements, Chhattisgarh is leveraging transparent governance and sustainable strategies to cement its status as India’s mining epicenter.

“Under the leadership of our CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the guidance of PM Modi, the government’s focus on innovation and equitable growth ensures that mineral wealth translates into lasting prosperity,” stated Mahesh Gagda, former minister and senior BJP leader in Chhattisgarh.

While the state advances toward green industrialization, Chhattisgarh’s blueprint of digital efficiency, environmental stewardship, and social reinvestment sets a national benchmark, heralding a future where resource-rich regions thrive sustainably.