Hisar institute gets nod to test tractors, combine harvesters

The Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI), Hasar has secured approval for the conduct of Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) testing for agricultural tractors and combine harvesters, an official release said.

The NRFMTTI, TTC, Hisar, is a leading name in the training and testing of agricultural machinery.

The institute has also become National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited for CMVR testing of both agricultural tractors and combine harvesters, it added.

It will help the tractor manufacturers of the region to get their tractors tested for CMVR compliance in the near vicinity.

Also, the CMVR certification of agricultural tractors and combine harvesters would enhance their credibility and acceptability worldwide.