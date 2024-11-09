Hindu seer calls for reinstatement of Article 370 in J&K to protect religious practices

Amid ongoing debates in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly surrounding Article 370, revered Hindu seer Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati has called for its reinstatement in the region.

Addressing a large religious congregation at Susner in Agar area of Madhya Pradesh, Jyotish Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati noted that Article 370 included a provision of the ‘Ranbir Penal Code’ (Ranbir Dand Sanhita), which strictly prohibited cow slaughter, with penalties including the death sentence for violations.

The seer alleged that since the revocation of Article 370, cow slaughter has reportedly been occurring without restriction. He emphasized that Article 370 had prohibited acts such as cow slaughter, inciting others to commit it, storing or transporting cow meat, and consuming it.

Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati further claimed that following the article’s abrogation, ‘gau mata’ (mother cow) has been left vulnerable and unprotected in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seer also asserted that the current BJP-led government has allocated more financial resources to Muslims in India over the past decade than previous governments did over the prior 65 years. He added that there are now over 300 government schemes specifically benefiting the Muslim community.