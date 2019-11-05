A key meeting was organised at the residence of the Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ahead of the much-awaited Ayodhya verdict on Tuesday. The meeting saw senior representatives from the Hindu and Muslim side who urged that the verdict of the Supreme Court on the issue should be respected.

The key members who attended the meeting was RSS joint secretary Krishna Gopal and former BJP organising secretary Ram Lal, along with the Muslim influencers.

From the Muslim side, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Kamal Farooqui, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and others from the Muslim side were present.

In the meeting, the representatives from both the sides urged that the decision of the Supreme Court that is set to be delivered on November 17, should be respected by both the sides.

Naqvi told the meeting that “unity in diversity is our cultural commitment”, and that it is the collective responsibility of all sections of society to protect this strength of unity.

“Now that we have had this meeting I am sure the nation will accept the verdict with peace and harmony,” said Naqvi. He also stressed on the importance of dialogue between the representatives.

Kalbe Jawad, prominent Shia cleric, lauded Naqvi’s efforts to maintain harmony and assured that lessons of unity in diversity would be propagated through the mosques.

He also hoped that another meeting would be held before the Ayodhya verdict with more members from Hindu side.

“Everyone in the meeting in unison agreed that the verdict will strengthen the nation and its brotherhood,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said.