Hindu family alleges harassment by Muslims

Alleging harassment by Muslim neighbours, a Hindu family in Indore city wrote on the main door of its house that their house is for sale.

A photo of the house went viral and police and members of Hindu outfits reached the Hindu family’s house.

According to the police, the complainant Rajesh Kalmoia lives in Prakash Ka Bageecha locality in Raoji Bazaar area of the city.

Rajesh told the police that he had an altercation some days ago with his neighbours Shadab, Shanu and some others.

Rajesh had lodged a police complaint against Shadab and Shanu in the matter. Since then Shadab and Shanu have been reportedly pressurizing Rajesh to reach a mutual agreement in the matter.

Rajesh alleged that some unidentified persons threw a firecracker on his house in the wee hours of Sunday. He said that he and his entire family members have been very scared after the incident and fear for their lives.

Rajesh suspects that Shanu, Shadab and some others threw the firecracker on his house.

Consequently, Rajesh wrote outside his main door, ‘yah makaan bikaau hai. Muslim prataadna se pareshaan’. (This house is for sale. Stressed due to persecution by Muslims).

The police have registered an FIR against 11 persons including Shadab, Raees, Irfan, Shanu, Salim, Jallu, Rizwan and others in the matter. Further investigations are on.