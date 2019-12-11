The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lama, on Wednesday said that the Sino-Indian economic relationship is very important for both the countries and there is no need for the revival of the ‘Hindi Chini bhai bhai’ sentiment.

Dalai Lama’s comments came during his visit on lecture in Goa on ‘The relevance of Ancient Teachings in our Modern Times’ organised by the Goa University, Panaji.

He also said that the Indian caste system was very feudal and outdated, and needed to be done away with.

“In this respect India and China are two most populated nations. So, close Sino-Indo relations (are) very important… Economically also Sino-India relations (are) very important. Something like ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’ should be revived. China (has) 1.3 billion. India (has) 1 billion. So big population,” the Dalai Lama said.

He also added that the totalitarian systems cannot remain for too long in the future.

Dalai Lama while commenting on the Indian caste system said that the feudal system where power rests with upper caste must be done away with.