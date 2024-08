Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of 2007 Civil Services batch Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Monday took over as Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway.

Prior to this, Upadhyay was serving as the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, an official statement said.

He originally hails from Ambedkarnagar and got his early education from Almora and later on post graduated in Economics from the Allahabad University.