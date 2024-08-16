Himachal’s ‘Dehra Utsav’ to be made an annual affair

To boost tourism, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that ‘Dehra Utsav’ would be organized by the end of every year to showcase local culture and attract visitors.

He stated this during his visit to the Dehra Assembly constituency on Friday.

Conducting a thorough inspection of various ongoing and planned projects, the Chief Minister instructed the district administration to expedite the identification of land for the new Superintendent of Police office and other offices in Dehra.

Additionally, he oversaw the ongoing construction of critical infrastructure, including the fire station, SDM office, hospital, sericulture office, and Government Senior Secondary Schools for boys and girls.

Sukhu also allocated Rs 7 crore for the construction of a new building for Dehra College.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to improve educational standards and directed teachers to keep students updated on current events to enhance their general knowledge.

In terms of infrastructure and utilities, Sukhu directed the laying of underground electricity cables in Dehra and Jawalamukhi and ordered a survey to address electricity issues.

He also highlighted the need to support upcoming projects, such as the Central University Campus and an international-level zoo, by improving road connectivity and water supply. Detailed Project Reports were to be prepared for various drinking water schemes, and UV filter systems would be installed.

To enhance transport and sports facilities, the Chief Minister announced the construction of new bus stands at Khundiyan and Dadasiba and the building of an integrated sports stadium in Dehra to promote youth engagement in sports.

Furthermore, he suggested exploring the creation of new divisions and sub-divisions for the Public Works Department and HPSEBL in different areas.

He also called for the improvement of several roads and the upgrading of police facilities in Dadasiba and Terrace.