Himachal’s Bhubu Jot tunnel receives strategic importance clearance: CM

The construction of the much-awaited Bhubu Jot Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh has got strategic importance clearance.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday that the Ministry of Defence has officially recommended to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that the Bhubu Jot Tunnel, along with the Ghatasani-Shilha-Bhubu Jot-Kullu National Highway, be designated as a project of strategic importance.

“In its communication the Ministry of Defence highlighted the critical role this highway and tunnel would play as an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh, significantly enhancing the operational readiness of the armed forces in forward areas. Apart from its strategic significance, the tunnel was expected to bring substantial socio-economic benefits to the region and budgetary provisions for the project will now be made accordingly,” he said.

Sukhu reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering commitment to the Bhubu Jot Tunnel project.

“I personally met the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 25, 2024 to request prioritization of this project while considering its strategic importance. The issue was also raised with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The construction of this tunnel would be a milestone for the development of the State.” he said.

The proposed Bhubu Jot Tunnel would reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by over 50 kilometers and will deliver immense benefits to the local population and boosting tourism in the region thereby strengthening the economy of the people, he said, adding that the state government was prioritizing tunnel construction to enhance road connectivity, promote sustainable development and minimize environmental impact.

“The construction of the Bhubu Jot Tunnel would be a transformative step for the development of Himachal Pradesh. This project would not only strengthen strategic infrastructure but also catalyze socio-economic growth in the region,” said the Chief Minister.