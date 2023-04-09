Himachalis outside state are preserving identity, culture of HP: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the Himachalis outside the state for preserving the identity and culture of Himachal Pradesh in the national capital.

As the Chief Guest in the ‘Swarna Jayanti and Himachali Milan Karyakram’ organized by the Himachal Social Bodies Federation at New Delhi on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the state government was sincerely chalking out strategies for the speedy development of the state.

The state government is making efforts to bring the economy of the state back on track within four years, he said.

He invited the Himachalis residing outside the state to visit the state in coming years to see positive and constructive changes coming up in the state due to the visionary policies and programmes of the government.

The state government would work upon the goal to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive and prosperous states of the country in the next ten years, he added.

Sukhu said that his government presented a budget that focuses on growth of all sectors, especially uplifting the rural economy.

The state government was also taking various other initiatives like connecting all districts with heliports, expansion of Kangra airport, speeding up of work on roads, he added.

He said that the state government was also promoting tourism in Kangra district and coming up with many ambitious projects to attract more tourists to the area.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal was heading towards becoming a ‘Green State’ by 2026 and detailed the vision of the government for switching towards green energy.

He elaborated about the initiatives of the government for encouraging electric vehicles, solar energy etc. besides the unique step taken by the state government to provide a respectable life to orphan children in the state through Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Scheme.

He said that the state government was also empowering women by providing rights to girls in land holdings.

Vice-Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, R.S. Bali, who presided over the function, remembered his deep attachment with the organization since childhood.

He thanked the Chief Minister for his dedication for the growth of the state and for introducing novel schemes which will go a long way to develop Himachal Pradesh as one of the most progressive states of the country.

He said that the vision of the Chief Minister in strengthening education, health, tourism and social welfare sectors is exemplary.

R S Bali also received the ‘Himachal Ratan’ award conferred upon by the Federation to his late father and former Minister G S Bali for his notable contribution in public life and towards society.