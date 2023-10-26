Himachal tops in crime tracking among hilly states

Himachal Pradesh has topped in the country among the hilly and North East states in Crime and Criminals Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) PRAGATI ranking, Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

It has figured second at the all India level in both CCTNS and ICJS ranking.

This has been revealed in a recent report compiled by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), entrusted with the task of monitoring and coordination of the CCTNS project started in 2009 at the national level.

Advertisement

CCTNS is aimed to inter-link all police stations under common application software for the purpose of investigation, data analytics, research, policy making and providing Citizen Services such as reporting and tracking of complaints, requests for antecedent verifications by police.

The ICJS is an initiative established to make the justice delivery system more effective and to integrate main pillars of criminal justice that is police, courts, jails, forensic labs to enable seamless transfer of data and information among these pillars from one platform.

Among the top five hilly states, Himachal Pradesh (HP) has witnessed 99.82 percent implementation, followed by Uttrakhand 96.85 percent, Mizoram 92.18 percent, Arunachal Pradesh 86.45 percent and Tripura 78.74 percent.

In the All India Ranking among 36 states and Union Territories (UT) Haryana has found first place 99.84 percent, Himachal Pradesh second 99.82 percent among the top six states in the country.

Himachal Pradesh is followed by Gujarat 97.98, Delhi 97.98, Telangana 97.91 and Uttrakhand 96.85 percent.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu the state has achieved a milestone by moving ahead of many advanced states, which were till now dominating the All India CCTNS performance.

The compliance rate of Himachal Pradesh in the investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children registered under section 376 IPC and POCSO Act is 90.53 percent and has been ranked fifth among all India, he added.

The investigation of the cases are being monitored through an online module, Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) which has been initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs under which the state police has to complete investigation of such cases within 60 days.