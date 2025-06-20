Himachal to host two-day CPA conference on June 30 at Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has extended a formal invitation to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to inaugurate the two-day Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-II, to be held on June 30 at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

This conference will bring together leading lawmakers and parliamentary figures from across Zone-II—comprising Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir—as well as distinguished guests from other parts of the country.

Among the key attendees will be the Speaker of Lok Sabha Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, State Assembly Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Leaders of the Opposition, Chief Whips, and MLAs from the participating states.

In a significant gesture of inter-regional cooperation, Speakers from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana have also been invited as special guests.

Terming the conference a vital platform for democratic discourse, Pathania said it aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, good governance, and regional collaboration.

He emphasized that the event will serve as a catalyst for sharing best practices and strengthening parliamentary democracy across India.

