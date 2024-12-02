Himachal to develop ‘Buddhist Tourism Circuit’ in tribal areas

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the 49th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council, said that the state government will develop ‘Buddhist Tourism Circuit’ and heliports in the tribal areas of the state.

This will help promote tourism in tribal areas, which would also boost local employment and self-employment opportunities for the local residents, he said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various developmental issues, including education, healthcare, electricity, drinking water and infrastructure in tribal regions of the state. He said that such meetings play a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by tribal communities and formulating policies for their welfare and progress.

The CM said that the present state government has made provision of Rs. 890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Area Development Programme for the financial year 2024-25, with an additional Rs. 1,145.46 crore allocated in non-plan expenditure. The planned budget includes Rs.117.43 crore for construction of buildings, roads and bridges.

Apart from this Rs. 37.45 crore for education services, Rs. 52.75 crore for healthcare and Rs. 75.75 crore for drinking water schemes have also been allocated. The CM said that the approval of Nautod (land rights) for tribal residents was a priority and the proposal has already been sent to the Governor after receiving Cabinet approval and it was expected to be cleared soon.

Citing his deep-rooted connection with tribal communities, he said that after taking over the reins of the state government in 2022, his Government celebrated his first Himachal Day at Kaza and launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana from Keylong in January 2024.

He said that he would soon inaugurate the upcoming projects including the Mini Secretariat in Kilar in Chamba and a degree college besides a Community Health Centre building in Bharmour. Sukhu said that the present state government has recently established a sub-fire station in Kilar in the Pangi Valley.

For further strengthening the education sector in tribal areas, foundation stones of the Eklavya Model Residential School and Eklavya Aadarsh Vidyyalya has been laid in Pangi and Kukumseri, he added.

He said that the officials have been instructed to expedite their construction to provide quality education to children near to their homes.

Significant progress has been made in removing barriers to financial inclusion for development of residents of tribal regions, he added.

He said that the amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1968, have been approved by the Centre which has enabled the tribal people to secure loans without prior permissions from the state government and they could take loan from banks like others.