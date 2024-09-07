Himachal Pradesh to set up 48 weather stations for early warning on rainfall and cloudbursts

With the state facing disaster for the second consecutive year in the monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh will set up 48 weather stations for early warning of rainfall and cloudburst.

This is also aimed at enhancing weather data accuracy and improve response to climate-related challenges.

The State government signed an MOU with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday late evening.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, 48 automatic weather stations will be installed across the state initially, providing real-time data to improve forecasting and preparedness, particularly for sectors like agriculture and horticulture.

The network will later be expanded to the block level in a phased manner. Currently, 22 automatic weather stations are already operational, set up by the IMD.

“This network of weather stations would significantly improve the management of natural disasters like excessive rainfall, flash floods, snowfall and cloudbursts by enhancing early warning systems and emergency response capabilities,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government reached a consensus with Agenc Française de Development (AFD) to provide Rs 890 crore for a comprehensive disaster and climate risk reduction project, he added.

The Chief Minister said: “The project will help transition the state towards a more resilient disaster management framework, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, governance, and institutional capacity.”

He said that the funds will be directed towards strengthening the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and both state and district Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

Additional efforts include conducting Climate Change Vulnerability Assessments (CCVA) at the village level and developing an Early Warning System (EWS) for various natural disasters.

The initiative will also expand fire response capabilities by establishing new fire stations in unserved areas and upgrading existing ones to handle hazardous material emergencies.

It aims to build bioengineering nurseries for landslide mitigation, create earthquake-resistant infrastructure, and improve last-mile connectivity through an enhanced satellite network.

“Continuous monitoring will be carried out through a dedicated software platform. Further support may be provided through a technical assistance grant from France under a bilateral cooperation agreement,” said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu further stated that a state institute for disaster management would be established besides constructing helipads to enhance disaster response, and a new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) company would be formed to strengthen local disaster management efforts.