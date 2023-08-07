Himachal Pradesh State Handloom and Handicraft Corp to be renamed ‘Himcraft’

The state government has decided to rename Himachal Pradesh State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited as ‘Himcraft Corporation’.

Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this here on Monday, while presiding over the 9th National Handloom Day in a function at Gaiety Theatre.

The rebranding is intended to enhance the functioning of the corporation and promote its products as a distinct brand in the market.

He further said that the state government also mulls introducing state-level awards in three categories, to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of handloom and handicrafts, with an aim to recognize and encourage excellence in the state’s traditional crafts.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to revamp the system, the Chief Minister urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to cooperate in the process of bringing change.

Blaming the previous government and its policies responsible for the economic crisis, he said that his government is making relentless efforts to make the state self-reliant and to revive the economy in next four years, besides achieving the target of being the most prosperous state of the country in the next ten years or so.

Expressing concern over the estimated loss of over Rs. 8000 crores due to recent torrential rains in the state triggering flash floods and landslides and hitting that has hit the tourism industry, he said, “I assure the people that the state government is working diligently to restore normalcy, besides ensuring timely transportation of farmers’ produce like apples and vegetables to the markets, and restoring the damaged roads.”

In order to provide relief to the affected, the Government has increased the compensation amount multifold by amending the relief manual.

“I have apprised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman about the wide spread destruction caused due to flash floods in the State and have requested them to provide the first installment of interim relief at the earliest to speed up the relief and restoration process,” said Sukhu. Apart from this, a request has also been made to get released a sum of Rs 315 crore pending with NDRF for the last few years, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister also inaugurated the exhibition on the Ridge, Shimla.

A fashion show was also organized in Gaiety Theater in traditional and Western outfits.

Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the woolen products of Himachal Pradesh were of excellent quality and the state government was promoting the traditional cuisine, culture and handlooms of the sate widely.

He said that Himachal handloom products will soon bear a new logo named ‘Himcraft’, which will be displayed on all its products.