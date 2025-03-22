Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri calls for war on drug menace

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said that to eradicate the growing problem of ‘Chitta’ in the state, it is necessary to fight against it on a war footing.

Responding to a resolution brought by MLA Kewal Singh Pathania in the state assembly during the private member’s business day on Saturday, he also said that this fight will not be easy.

The Himachal Pradesh government is bringing a strict law, and once implemented, it will ensure that people in Himachal will refrain from getting involved in the Chitta business forever, he claimed.

He appealed to both the ruling party and the opposition for cooperation.

Agnihotri said that the state government will not spare anyone involved in Chitta smuggling. If any government employee or officer is caught in smuggling, he will lose his job, he stated.

He said that to eradicate the problem of Chitta in the state, the Preventive NDPS Act has been implemented, and now if anyone is suspected of Chitta smuggling, he will be jailed for six months.

Claiming that the incumbent government is doing better work against Chitta than ever before, he said that the state government is going to bring a very strict law against Chitta.

Earlier, Kewal Singh Pathania had moved a resolution, saying that Chitta has reached the hills, which is a matter of concern. He said a strict law is needed to stop Chitta in the state.

Pathania opposed the long-term posting of officers and employees in border areas and said that more money should be spent on sports activities.

MLA Trilok Jamwal said that Chitta has taken a formidable form in the state. He said that the efforts being made to stop its spread are insufficient. He also opposed the plan to cultivate hemp.

MLA Rakesh Kalia emphasised the need for awareness programmes against Chitta and said that participation in at least one sport should be made mandatory for every student in schools.

MLA Dalip Thakur emphasised the need for strict action against Chitta smugglers and said that their property should be seized immediately.

MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania said that the state government is working on a zero-tolerance policy against Chitta.

Dr Janak Raj advocated for keeping an eye on the activities of children.

He said that the government should release a helpline number where information about Chitta can be given without revealing the name of the informant.

MLA Ajay Solanki said that if the future generation is to be saved, a solid policy will have to be brought in.

Today’s youth are getting spoiled by being trapped in the quagmire of Chitta. Counselling of children should be done from primary school itself so that they know everything from childhood, he added.