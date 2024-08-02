Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: 49 people still missing, restoration work underway in Rampur

Restoration works are underway in Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur Bushahr where an incident of cloudburst occurred, yesterday.

According to State Minister Rajesh Dharmani, 4 people have died and 49 are still missing.

“The CM has conducted a high-level meeting in the Secretariat. He tried to visit the affected area, but it was not possible due to bad weather conditions. Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts have been badly affected by the disaster. As per the information received, a total of 49 people are missing, and 4 people have died. There has been extensive damage to the property… An alert has been issued in the whole region. Our search operation will be conducted till we find all the missing persons,” Dharmani said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that State Minister Jagat Singh Negi is on the site and NDRF, Army, etc have been actively carrying out rescue and search operations.

” Rescue and relief operations are in full swing…I am going to visit the spot from where the most number of people are missing…if the sunlight comes out, the rescue operation can be carried out with much more speed…we can recover the bodies only when sunlight comes out…currently, around 49 people are missing…our current motive is to rescue the 4 trapped people and recover the bodies trapped under the debris…I request the tourists not to go near waterfalls and rivers…” said the CM.

Ajay Kumar, a JCB driver carrying out restoration said, “Due to the landslide, there has been massive damage in this region. There was a cloudburst yesterday due to which roads have been blocked. We are trying to repair the road…”

An eyewitness Naresh Kumar highlighted his pain and said, “Some of our relatives lost their lives in the incident last night…Around 38-40 people are still missing, I want to appeal to the Govt to make provisions for the people who have suffered due to the disaster…”

Giving out information on the rescue operation carried out, NDRF Assistant Commandant Karam Singh stated, “Around 20-25 houses, a power plant and a dispensary were in the vicinity of the spot where the cloudburst happened. It has been estimated that over 40 people have been washed away. Two NDRF teams divided into four units have been deployed here. The NDRF is coordinating with the Indian Army, CISF, IRBP, civil police, SDRF, and volunteers.”

He further added, “Search operation is underway. Dead bodies have been traced here. we have equipment and technology and we are trying our best to rescue people. All the stakeholders are working properly.”

Meanwhile, according to the Himachal Pradesh Police, the DGP has reviewed the procurement of communication and monitoring devices and the establishment of the State Disaster Control Center for effective disaster mitigation. Key directives were issued for satellite phones, drones, and operational guidelines.