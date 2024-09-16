Himachal Pradesh adjudged ‘Highest Achiever State in overall Hydropower capacity’

Himachal Pradesh has been awarded the prestigious ‘Highest Achiever State in overall Hydropower capacity’ at the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi awarded Himachal with the honour at the Expo held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed pride for the achievement, stating that this recognition validates our efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by 31 March 2026.

Advertisement

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and MLA Neeraj Nayyar received the award on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh government.

Sukhu said the government is taking rapid strides to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’.

“The state government has introduced various measures to achieve this goal. The government has laid a special focus on harnessing hydropower and renewable energy. A 32 MW Pekhubela solar power plant has been made operational in a record time span of six months and two more solar power projects, 10 MW in Kutlehar and 5 MW at Bhanjal, were also coming up and would be dedicated to the people soon,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that these projects would go a long way in reducing carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels.

The chief minister said the government was promoting e-vehicles in the state, and petrol and diesel vehicles were being phased out in the government departments thereby enhancing the use of e-vehicles.

He said that green industries were being promoted in a big way to save the environment of the state.

Sukhu thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the government and it was due to their unwavering support that the government was successfully implementing various policies and programmes that would go a long way in making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant and prosperous state in the next few years.