Himachal Police issues new guidelines to protect safety and dignity of women personnel

In a significant move aimed at fostering a safer and more respectful work environment, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari, has issued a directive to all officers and officials to uphold the dignity and ensure the safety of women personnel across the state.

“The Himachal Pradesh Police is committed to building a professional environment where all employees, regardless of gender, can perform their duties with confidence, dignity, and mutual respect,” said DGP Tewari.

This initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance gender sensitivity, promote inclusivity, and ensure the well-being of its personnel at all levels, he added.

A spokesperson for the police said on Saturday that the advisory urges all staff members to maintain a polite, professional, and respectful attitude towards their women colleagues.

It further emphasizes the need to ensure a secure and harassment-free work environment, with zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, the spokesperson added.

To strengthen communication and build a support system, exclusive WhatsApp groups comprising women police personnel have been created across all wings of the department.

These platforms will allow women officers to freely share concerns and suggestions, which will then be escalated to the Police Headquarters (PHQ) through the senior-most woman officer in each group.

The DGP underscored the importance of promoting a workplace culture rooted in dignity, equality, and empowerment, stating that every member of the force should feel valued and safe.