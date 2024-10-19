Himachal Police crackdown on illegal drug trade, seize 10 kg charas and 100 grams chitta

In a crackdown on illegal drug trade in the state, Himachal Pradesh Police seized 10 Kg charas and 100 grams Chitta while conducting major operations in districts of Kangra, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Bilaspur.

A spokesperson of the State Police Department said here on Saturday that series of searches were conducted in 50 locations in Kangra, Nurpur, Chamba, Una, Dehra, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmour, Mandi and Bilaspur under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

These searches, conducted under the jurisdiction of various police stations, were aimed at seizing narcotic drugs and gathering crucial evidence, said the spokesperson.

During the operations a total of more than 10 kg charas and 100 grams chitta were seized in seven different cases and seven persons were arrested, he added.

“More than eight lakh rupees were seized. Various digital devices including phones and various incriminating documents related to movable and immovable properties were seized. Besides, illicit liquor was also seized at a few locations,” said the spokesperson.

Furthermore, searches at several places are still continuing, he added.

“This operation reflects the Himachal Pradesh Police’s ongoing commitment to combating the illegal drug trade and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. The police department is vigilant and will continue to take strict action against those involved in such illicit activities,” said the police official.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics and illegal substances.