Himachal Minister seeks PM’s intervention to protect minority communities in Bangladesh

Concerned with the recent political developments in Bangladesh, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has stressed the need to protect minority communities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh.

Seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to address this crisis, he said that the minority community in Bangladesh looks to India for support and protection during these challenging times.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Singh said: “An alarming situation for minority communities, marked by disturbing reports of mass murders, destruction of temples, and widespread violence is deeply troubling. The departure of Sheikh Hasina’s government has led to a power vacuum, which extremist elements have exploited to target minority populations.”

The safety and well-being of these minority communities in Bangladesh is the urgent need, he added.

He urged the Union Government of India, led by the Prime Minister, to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard their interests.

The INDIA bloc opposition, led by the Indian National Congress, has already expressed full support in handling of this issue, he said.

“Given the historical and cultural ties between our nations, the Indian government has a moral obligation to protect the rights and dignity of Hindus in Bangladesh,” he said.

Condemning the violence and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, he suggested providing humanitarian assistance to the affected communities, engaging with the Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of minority rights and interests and considering providing asylum to those seeking refuge in India.

He also pressed for the need to take diplomatic measures to ensure the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.