Himachal: Manual testing fitness of vehicles to be stopped

Himachal Pradesh state government has decided to do away with manual testing of fitness of vehicles in the state.

The fitness of vehicles will now be tested in Automated Testing Centers (ATS) from October, said Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Transport Department, while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

“If the vehicle fails this test twice then it will be sent for scrap,” said Agnihotri, adding that the facility of scrapping of vehicles will also be available in the state and for this six vehicle scrapping centers are being established.

He said that expressions of interest have been issued after which scrapping of vehicles will start in these centres.

As of now such vehicles are being sent to Metal Scrap Trade Scrapping Corporation of India, he said, adding that the registration of government vehicles which are more than 15 years old in the state has been cancelled and they are being sent for scrap.

He further disclosed that the Transport Department has earned an income of Rs 11 crore from sale of fancy number series.

Agnihotri said that the state government has also decided to provide relief to those vehicles which have not deposited Passenger and Goods Tax for many years.

“Now they will have to pay only 10 per cent of the penalty and no interest will be charged from them,” he said, adding that so far the department has received Rs 50 lakh from this.

To save precious lives being lost in road accidents, a reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to those who take injured to hospital.

“The police will not harass those who take the injured to the hospital. Rather such persons will now get a reward of Rs 5,000,” he said.

He said that the Transport Department will start a road safety campaign from January 15 to make people aware about traffic rules, which will run for three months.

After this, strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules, he added.

Along with this, black spots that cause frequent accidents on the road will also be improved, he stated.

“Now the facility of e-challan will also be available in the transport department and people will also be able to pay the fine on the spot. 12 barriers of the transport department will be equipped with intelligent management system, after which automated challans will be started,” said Agnihotri.