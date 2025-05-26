Himachal Govt won’t challenge CBI probe in Vimal Negi death case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will not appeal against the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order to transfer the investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing media persons, the Chief Minister said that he had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma to hand over all case documents and evidence to the CBI to ensure justice for Vimal Negi.

“Our government will fully cooperate with the CBI and share all documents related to the case,” he stated. However, he expressed disagreement with the High Court’s direction that bars Himachal Pradesh-cadre officers from being involved in the CBI investigation.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s demand for his resignation, Sukhu accused the BJP of politicizing the matter.

Admitting differences between the DGP and the Shimla Superintendent of Police, he warned that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the police force or any other government department.

Vimal Negi went missing on March 10, and his body was recovered from Gobind Sagar Lake on March 18.

Alleging workplace harassment, Negi’s family had staged a dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla, demanding a CBI probe—a request initially denied by the state government. Subsequently, Kiran Negi, the wife of the deceased, moved the High Court seeking a CBI investigation.