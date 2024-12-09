Himachal govt to introduce new scheme for special children in next budget: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said his government is mulling to introduce a comprehensive scheme for specially-abled children in the next state budget.

“The state government has launched the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana in its first budget. In the second we have made provisions to bear the educational expenses of 23,000 children of widows. In the upcoming budget we were planning to formulate a new scheme addressing the needs of specially abled children in consultation with the teachers,” he said, while inaugurating the first residential school for specially abled children at Hiranagar in Shimla district on Monday.

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.67 crore, the school caters to children aged 6 to 18 years and would offer state-of-the-art facilities to them.

The Chief Minister further said that this school was the first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh which provides free quality education along with vocational training and free accommodation facilities for the students.

The school comprises 16 modern classrooms including a computer lab, music room and a multipurpose hall. The hostel block accommodates 50 children and includes a medical room as well as residential quarters for staff.

Sukhu said that the present state government was working with utmost dedication and commitment for the welfare of vulnerable children.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to legislate for the care and education of destitute children.

“Through the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, the government has adopted these children as “Children of the State,” and bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them Rs. 4,000 monthly as pocket money.

Over the past two years, the government has extended financial benefits worth Rs. 38.50 crore under this scheme,” he said.

Sukhu said that the state government was focusing on the social security of weaker sections and for their betterment we were establishing a Centre of Excellence at Kandaghat in Solan district which would provide higher education opportunities to 9,000 specially abled.

The centre was expected to be completed within two years. Apart from this, the government was constructing Mukhyamantri Adarsh Gram Sukh Aashray Complexes at Sundarnagar (Mandi district) and Luthan (Kangra district) at a cost of Rs. 92.33 crore each with a residential capacity of 400 individuals.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil praised the initiative, expressing hope that the school will create a nurturing environment for special children to thrive and integrate into mainstream society.

He said that the state government was providing a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,150 to Rs. 1,700 to specially abled individuals of the state.