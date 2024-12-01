Himachal govt to introduce amendment bill to the Land Ceiling Act in winter session: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting at his official residence, Oak Over, on Sunday to discuss the issue of land transfer related to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Charitable Hospital in Bhota.

The state government will introduce an amendment bill to the Land Ceiling Act on the first day of the Winter Session of the Vidhan Sabha, scheduled to begin in Dharamshala on December 18, he stated.

Sukhu further said that while the government initially considered bringing an ordinance to provide relief to the organisation, the assembly session’s proximity makes the introduction of an amendment bill more feasible. He directed that a draft of the amendment bill be prepared immediately and presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making every possible effort to provide relief to Radha Soami Satsang Beas and ensure the hospital remains operational.

He added that the state government intends to keep the hospital functional so that nearby residents continue to receive quality healthcare services.